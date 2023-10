In one of the many compelling matchups on the soccer slate on Monday, Trabzonspor AS and Alanyaspor square off in a Turkish Süper Lig match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Trabzonspor AS vs Alanyaspor

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Karagümrük vs Demirspor

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Palermo vs Spezia

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 2:25 PM ET

2:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Stade Lavallois vs AS Saint-Étienne

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur FC vs Fulham

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Nacional vs Deportivo Maldonado

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!