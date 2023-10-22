Eagles vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
According to bookmakers, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The point total has been set at 52.
Before the Eagles take on the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. The Dolphins' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Eagles.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eagles vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-2.5)
|52
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-2.5)
|51.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 7 Odds
- Click here for Raiders vs Bears
- Click here for Browns vs Colts
- Click here for Jaguars vs Saints
- Click here for Lions vs Ravens
- Click here for Commanders vs Giants
Philadelphia vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Eagles vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- Philadelphia is 3-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- Philadelphia games have gone over the point total on three of six occasions (50%).
- Against the spread, Miami is 5-1-0 this year.
- The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Of six Miami games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jalen Hurts
|241.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+100)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|95.5 (-115)
|-
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|-
|49.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60.5 (-111)
|-
|Tua Tagovailoa
|269.5 (-115)
|-
|4.5 (-105)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.