Week 8 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SoCon teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga
Week 8 SoCon Results
Chattanooga 34 East Tennessee State 3
Chattanooga Leaders
- Passing: Chase Artopoeus (17-for-24, 249 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Gino Appleberry Jr. (20 ATT, 71 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jamoi Mayes (0 TAR, 5 REC, 92 YDS, 2 TDs)
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Passing: William Riddle (8-for-25, 46 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Bryson Irby (18 ATT, 82 YDS)
- Receiving: Tommy Winton, III (0 TAR, 4 REC, 36 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Chattanooga
|East Tennessee State
|418
|Total Yards
|120
|259
|Passing Yards
|46
|159
|Rushing Yards
|74
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's SoCon Games
Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.