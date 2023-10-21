Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the UT Martin Skyhawks and Charleston Southern Buccaneers match up at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Skyhawks. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UT Martin vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-26.9) 50.6 UT Martin 39, Charleston Southern 12

Week 8 OVC Predictions

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have two wins against the spread this year.

The Skyhawks have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of five of Buccaneers games last year went over the point total.

Skyhawks vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 32.7 24 41.3 16 24 32 Charleston Southern 15.8 31.3 14.3 11.3 19 71.5

