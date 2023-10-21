The No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) have a Pac-12 matchup with the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is USC vs. Utah?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 29, Utah 26

USC 29, Utah 26 USC has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Trojans have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

Utah lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

The Trojans have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (+7)



Utah (+7) USC has two wins versus the spread in seven games this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in six chances).

Against the spread, Utah is 3-3-0 this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) All seven USC games this season have finished with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points.

Utah has not finished a game this season with a combined score over 51.5 points.

USC averages 47.3 points per game against Utah's 21.7, amounting to 17.5 points over the contest's total of 51.5.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.6 67.5 65.5 Implied Total AVG 46.3 48.8 43 ATS Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.3 45.8 44.5 Implied Total AVG 27.8 29 25.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

