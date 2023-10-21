The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and the 21st-ranked run defense will host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) and the sixth-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Volunteers are 8.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 48.5 is set in the contest.

Alabama ranks 87th in total offense this season (367.9 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 367.9 yards allowed per game. Tennessee ranks 32nd in the FBS with 443.8 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by giving up just 303 total yards per game.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -8.5 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -350 +260

Tennessee Recent Performance

Offensively, the Volunteers are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 440.3 yards per game (-18-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 309.7 (34th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Volunteers are putting up 35.3 points per game (46th in college football), and conceding 15.7 (28th).

Tennessee is -52-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (182.7), and fifth-worst in passing yards conceded (218.3).

The Volunteers are 13th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (257.7), and 28th in rushing yards conceded (91.3).

The Volunteers have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In Tennessee's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

Two of Tennessee's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Tennessee has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton leads Tennessee with 1,264 yards on 112-of-182 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 173 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright is his team's leading rusher with 80 carries for 571 yards, or 95.2 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jabari Small has rushed for 359 yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White paces his team with 305 receiving yards on 29 receptions.

Ramel Keyton has 14 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 230 yards (38.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Bru McCoy has racked up 217 reciving yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

James Pearce Jr. leads the team with six sacks, and also has seven TFL and 12 tackles.

Tennessee's tackle leader, Aaron Beasley, has 37 tackles, eight TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kamal Hadden has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and three passes defended.

