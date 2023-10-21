The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) carry college football's 21st-ranked rushing D into a clash with the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1), who have the No. 6 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under is 49 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 49 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-8.5) 49.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Alabama has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

