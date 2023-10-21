Tennessee vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) carry college football's 21st-ranked rushing D into a clash with the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1), who have the No. 6 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under is 49 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Tennessee vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|49
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-8.5)
|49.5
|-365
|+285
Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- Alabama has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
