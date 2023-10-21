In the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Crimson Tide to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+8.5) Over (47.5) Alabama 27, Tennessee 22

Week 8 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Volunteers.

So far this year, the Volunteers have compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

The Volunteers have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Tennessee this year is 9.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Crimson Tide are 4-3-0 this year.

Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

There have been four Crimson Tide games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The point total average for Alabama games this season is 51.4, 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.1 16 32 18 27.7 13.3 Tennessee 33.5 17 34 15 16 29

