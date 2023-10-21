Roman Josi will be among those in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 23:26 on the ice per game.

Josi has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Josi has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Josi has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Josi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Josi has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 3 2 Points 2 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

