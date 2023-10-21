A pair of AAC teams square off when the Memphis Tigers (4-2) face off against the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends

Memphis has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

UAB has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +850 Bet $100 to win $850

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.