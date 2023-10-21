The Memphis Tigers (4-2) and the UAB Blazers (2-5) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

Memphis ranks 42nd in total offense (426.8 yards per game) and 62nd in total defense (369.5 yards allowed per game) this season. UAB ranks 56th in points per game (30.1), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 36.6 points surrendered per contest.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Memphis vs. UAB Key Statistics

Memphis UAB 426.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.6 (23rd) 369.5 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.4 (121st) 142.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (79th) 284.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (24th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recorded 1,697 yards (282.8 ypg) on 144-of-218 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 129 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 82 times for 468 yards (78 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 233 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has racked up 169 yards on 35 carries, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's team-high 507 yards as a receiver have come on 34 receptions (out of 50 targets) with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 25 passes for 357 yards (59.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has racked up 1,905 yards on 74.4% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 135 yards with four scores.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has been handed the ball 70 times for a team-high 327 yards (46.7 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 25 receptions this season are good for 261 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has taken 55 carries and totaled 249 yards with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his squad with 386 receiving yards on 25 catches with three touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has recorded 326 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

