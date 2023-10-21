The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Nyquist averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

