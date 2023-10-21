The Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field in a SoCon showdown.

On offense, Chattanooga has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FCS by compiling 34.9 points per game. The Mocs rank 37th on defense (23.3 points allowed per game). East Tennessee State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 19th-worst with 285.8 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 348.0 total yards per contest (56th-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Chattanooga 285.8 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (6th) 348.0 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.6 (100th) 171.3 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (63rd) 114.5 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.7 (11th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Tyler Riddell has racked up 241 yards (40.2 yards per game) while completing 45.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bryson Irby, has carried the ball 73 times for 396 yards (66.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

Zach Borisch has run for 203 yards across 41 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has collected 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 224 (37.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III has put up a 155-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on 11 targets.

Xavier Gaillardetz's eight grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 142 yards (23.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has compiled 1,950 yards (278.6 ypg) on 141-of-219 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Ailym Ford has racked up 485 yards on 119 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has collected 295 yards on 68 carries, scoring three times.

Jamoi Mayes' team-high 645 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 40 targets) with one touchdown.

Jayin Whatley has put together a 584-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 32 targets.

Sam Phillips has compiled 40 catches for 414 yards, an average of 59.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Chattanooga or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.