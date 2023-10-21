How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
The Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field in a SoCon showdown.
On offense, Chattanooga has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FCS by compiling 34.9 points per game. The Mocs rank 37th on defense (23.3 points allowed per game). East Tennessee State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 19th-worst with 285.8 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 348.0 total yards per contest (56th-ranked).
East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field
East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics
|East Tennessee State
|Chattanooga
|285.8 (110th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|430.3 (6th)
|348.0 (46th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|365.6 (100th)
|171.3 (33rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|143.6 (63rd)
|114.5 (124th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|286.7 (11th)
|4 (116th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (66th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (66th)
East Tennessee State Stats Leaders
- Tyler Riddell has racked up 241 yards (40.2 yards per game) while completing 45.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Bryson Irby, has carried the ball 73 times for 396 yards (66.0 per game) with five touchdowns.
- Zach Borisch has run for 203 yards across 41 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.
- Will Huzzie has collected 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 224 (37.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has two touchdowns.
- Tommy Winton, III has put up a 155-yard season so far. He's caught 10 passes on 11 targets.
- Xavier Gaillardetz's eight grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 142 yards (23.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Chattanooga Stats Leaders
- Chase Artopoeus has compiled 1,950 yards (278.6 ypg) on 141-of-219 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Ailym Ford has racked up 485 yards on 119 carries while finding the end zone four times.
- Gino Appleberry Jr. has collected 295 yards on 68 carries, scoring three times.
- Jamoi Mayes' team-high 645 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 40 targets) with one touchdown.
- Jayin Whatley has put together a 584-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 32 targets.
- Sam Phillips has compiled 40 catches for 414 yards, an average of 59.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.
