In the game between the Chattanooga Mocs and East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Mocs to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-19.5) 56.2 Chattanooga 38, East Tennessee State 18

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs covered five times in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of seven of Mocs games last season hit the over.

Buccaneers vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 34.9 23.3 41.7 25.0 29.8 22.0 East Tennessee State 20.5 31.3 29.7 11.3 11.3 51.3

