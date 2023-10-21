SoCon foes meet when the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Chattanooga has the 37th-ranked defense this year (23.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 15th-best with 34.9 points per game. East Tennessee State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 285.8 total yards per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 56th with 348 total yards allowed per contest.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Chattanooga East Tennessee State 430.3 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.8 (110th) 365.6 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348 (46th) 143.6 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (33rd) 286.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (124th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has thrown for 1,950 yards (278.6 ypg) to lead Chattanooga, completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 42 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ailym Ford has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 485 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has piled up 295 yards on 68 carries, scoring three times.

Jamoi Mayes' 645 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has registered 40 receptions and one touchdown.

Jayin Whatley has caught 32 passes for 584 yards (83.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 50 passes and compiled 40 receptions for 414 yards, an average of 59.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Tyler Riddell leads East Tennessee State with 241 yards on 21-of-46 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has run the ball 73 times for 396 yards, with five touchdowns.

Zach Borisch has rushed for 203 yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has racked up 224 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tommy Winton, III has recorded 155 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Xavier Gaillardetz's 15 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Chattanooga or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.