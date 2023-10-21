Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the Chattanooga Mocs and East Tennessee State Buccaneers square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Mocs. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-19.5) 56.2 Chattanooga 38, East Tennessee State 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven of Mocs games last season hit the over.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 10 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mocs vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 34.9 23.3 41.7 25 29.8 22 East Tennessee State 20.5 31.3 29.7 11.3 11.3 51.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.