The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4) meet a fellow UAC foe when they visit the Austin Peay Governors (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Eccles Coliseum.

Southern Utah is putting up 322.2 yards per game on offense this season (84th in the FCS), and is surrendering 362.0 yards per game (69th) on the defensive side of the ball. Austin Peay's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 446.2 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 368.5 total yards per game, which ranks 78th.

Austin Peay vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Austin Peay vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

Austin Peay Southern Utah 446.2 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.2 (87th) 368.5 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (59th) 148.2 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 77.7 (124th) 298.0 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.5 (27th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has racked up 1,717 yards on 69% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 112 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 97 times for 555 yards (92.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. has compiled 153 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman paces his squad with 398 receiving yards on 18 catches with four touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has collected 358 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 29 receptions.

Kam Thomas has racked up 304 reciving yards (50.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has thrown for 1,424 yards (237.3 ypg) to lead Southern Utah, completing 57.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braedon Wissler, has carried the ball 71 times for 251 yards (41.8 per game).

This season, Targhee Lambson has carried the ball 55 times for 140 yards (23.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell has hauled in 32 receptions for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Isaiah Wooden has caught 32 passes for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Tim Patrick Jr. has hauled in 13 receptions for 203 yards, an average of 33.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

