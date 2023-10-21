SEC opponents meet when the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Arkansas ranks 60th in the FBS with 29.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 66th in points allowed (351.3 points allowed per contest). With 30.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 54th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 96th, allowing 29.5 points per contest.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Arkansas Mississippi State 321 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (103rd) 351.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (70th) 109.9 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (66th) 211.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.7 (80th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,450 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 162 rushing yards on 96 carries with one rushing touchdown.

AJ Green has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 239 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Rashod Dubinion has carried the ball 65 times for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's 485 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has collected 39 catches and four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has hauled in 16 passes while averaging 36.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 19 grabs have turned into 206 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,275 yards (212.5 yards per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 80 times for 458 yards (76.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 136 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 17 catches.

Michael Wright has racked up 20 carries and totaled 138 yards with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 474 (79 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has racked up 144 receiving yards (24 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

