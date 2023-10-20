Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Wilson County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need here.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Macon County High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mt. Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Central High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mcminnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom Preparatory Academy at Tennessee Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
