    • Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Summit High School at Nolensville High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Nolensville, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Brentwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Brentwood, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sycamore High School at Fairview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Fairview, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Battle Ground Academy at The Webb School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bell Buckle, TN
    • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakland High School at Ravenwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Brentwood, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

