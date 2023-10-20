Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we enter Week 8 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the Southland on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|SE Louisiana Lions at Northwestern State Demons
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
