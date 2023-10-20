Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Sumner County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Beech High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Christian School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Westmoreland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Westmoreland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Robertson High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Liberty Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Station Camp High School at Montgomery Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cunningham, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
