Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Sullivan County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sullivan East High School at West Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mosheim, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobyns Bennett High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
