Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Shelby County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

First Assembly Christian School at Fayette Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Somerville, TN

Somerville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ensworth High School at Briarcrest Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Eads, TN

Eads, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Jackson at St. Benedict at Auburndale

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cordova, TN

Cordova, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangelical Christian School at St. George's Independent School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Collierville, TN

Collierville, TN Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6

Class A - West Region - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakhaven High School at Memphis University School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom Preparatory Academy at Tennessee Heat