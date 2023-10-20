Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week? We have the information below.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Antioch, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blackman High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Siegel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Eagleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eagleville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Ravenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
