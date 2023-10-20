In Putnam County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Macon County High School at Watertown High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20

6:50 PM CT on October 20 Location: Watertown, TN

Watertown, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Macon County High School at Watertown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Watertown, TN

Watertown, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Memorial High School at Upperman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Baxter, TN

Baxter, TN Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7

3A - Region 4 - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson County High School at Monterey High School