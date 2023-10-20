Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Marshall County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Marshall County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Moore County High School at Forrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornersville High School at Huntland School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Huntland, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall County High School at Whites Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.