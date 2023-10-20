If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Knox County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered below.

    • Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Grace Christian Academy at Silverdale Baptist Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Chattanooga, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • Conference: AA - East Region
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Notre Dame High School at Christian Academy of Knoxville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gibbs High School at Anderson Co. High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Clinton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

