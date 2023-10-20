Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Johnson County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Johnson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Holston High School at Johnson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mountain City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
