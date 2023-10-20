High school football competition in Davidson County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Davidson Academy at Goodpasture Christian School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on October 20

6:40 PM CT on October 20 Location: Madison, TN

Madison, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Cane Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Smyrna High School at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8

4A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

RePublic High School at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8

2A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Beech High School at Hunters Lane High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 10

4A - Region 5 - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ensworth High School at Briarcrest Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Eads, TN

Eads, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ezell-Harding Christian School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

White House High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplewood High School at Liberty Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall County High School at Whites Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Lewisburg, TN

Lewisburg, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Nashville Christian School at Clarksville Academy