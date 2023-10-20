Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Davidson County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Davidson Academy at Goodpasture Christian School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Madison, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at Antioch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Antioch, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at John Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RePublic High School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beech High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ensworth High School at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Liberty Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall County High School at Whites Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Christian School at Clarksville Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
