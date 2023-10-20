Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Cumberland County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Livingston Academy at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stone Memorial High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Baxter, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
