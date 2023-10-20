Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Bedford County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Cascade High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Boiling Springs School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at The Webb School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bell Buckle, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
