Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Washington County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Holston High School at Johnson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Mountain City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dobyns Bennett High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.