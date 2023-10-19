The Nashville Predators, with Tyson Barrie, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Does a wager on Barrie interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyson Barrie vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Barrie has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 20:56 on the ice per game.

Barrie has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Barrie has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of four games this season, Barrie has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Barrie hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barrie has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barrie Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 3 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

