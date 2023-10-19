Juuso Parssinen will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Parssinen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Juuso Parssinen vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Parssinen Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Parssinen has averaged 14:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In two of four games this year, Parssinen has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In two of four games this year, Parssinen has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Through four games this year, Parssinen has not recorded an assist.

Parssinen's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Parssinen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Parssinen Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 2 2 Points 1 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

