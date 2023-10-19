This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Johnson County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Johnson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Holston High School at Johnson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Mountain City, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

