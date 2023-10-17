The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) will visit the Nashville Predators (1-2) on Tuesday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

The Oilers game against the Predators can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSO

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators' total of 236 goals conceded (2.9 per game) was 12th in the league.

The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the league.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), 24th in the NHL.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the NHL.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Oilers conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Oilers led the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.

They had the league's second-best goal differential at +69.

The NHL-leading 89 power-play goals the Oilers recorded last season came via 275 power-play chances.

The Oilers' 32.36% power-play conversion rate led the league.

Oilers Key Players