Predators vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - October 17
Going into a game against the Edmonton Oilers (0-2), the Nashville Predators (1-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mattias Ekholm
|D
|Questionable
|Hip Flexor
Predators vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Nashville allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.
Oilers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Oilers led the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.
- Edmonton was 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.
Predators vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-145)
|Predators (+120)
|6.5
