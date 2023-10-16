Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play at Minute Maid Park on Monday (at 4:37 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Valdez Stats

The Astros' Framber Valdez (12-11) will make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Valdez has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 28 times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Oct. 8 4.1 7 5 5 5 3 at Mariners Sep. 27 4.0 5 3 3 7 5 vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 6 1 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 11 7.0 4 3 3 10 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.369/.517 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Oct. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line so far this year.

Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a home run, 10 walks and two RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.