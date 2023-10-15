The Tennessee Titans (2-3) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Before the Ravens square off against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Titans vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Channel: NFL Network

City: London, United Kingdom

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 4.5 42 -225 +180

Titans vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans and their opponents have scored more than 42 combined points once this season.

Tennessee has a 42.0-point average over/under in their outings this season, the same as this game's total.

The Titans are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's matchups this year have an average point total of 42.0, equal to this game's over/under.

The Ravens have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens have been moneyline favorites four times this year. They've gone 2-2.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Baltimore has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Ravens vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 21.8 17 15.0 4 42.0 1 5 Titans 17.6 24 18.6 10 42.0 1 5

Titans vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

In its past three games, Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

None of the Titans' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Ravens have totaled 34 more points than their opponents this season (6.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by five total points (1.0 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

Baltimore has not hit the over in its past three games.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 34 points this season (6.8 per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by just five points on the year (1.0 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.0 43.5 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.4 23.0 22.0 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.0 43.8 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 26.5 22.0 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

