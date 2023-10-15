DeAndre Hopkins has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Ravens allow 175 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Hopkins has 26 receptions (while being targeted 42 times) for a team-high 356 yards, averaging 71.2 yards per game.

Hopkins vs. the Ravens

Hopkins vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 175 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is third in the league by allowing 0.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (four total passing TDs).

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Hopkins has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Hopkins has received 29.2% of his team's 144 passing attempts this season (42 targets).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (39th in NFL).

Hopkins does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Hopkins (six red zone targets) has been targeted 31.6% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 140 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

