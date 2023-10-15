For lifelong auto racing fans, the more races you get to see, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Drag Racing, and UCI BMX Racing World Cup event that's airing on Fubo on Sunday, October 14.

Watch even more racing coverage with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Freestyle Park - Women's Final

Series: UCI BMX Racing World Cup

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Game Time: 1:25 AM ET

1:25 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Freestyle Park - Men's Final

Series: UCI BMX Racing World Cup

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Game Time: 3:55 AM ET

3:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NHRA Drag Racing: Texas NHRA FallNationals

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!