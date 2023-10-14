The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) in SEC action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this year in seven games with a spread.

Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

