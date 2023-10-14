Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Vanderbilt (+31.5)
|Over (55.5)
|Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 17
Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)
- The Commodores have compiled a 0-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Out of the Commodores' seven games with a set total, six have hit the over (85.7%).
- Vanderbilt games this season have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 1.6 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this season.
- Georgia has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites (0-3).
- Out of six Bulldogs games so far this season, three have hit the over.
- The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.
Commodores vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|40.7
|13
|43.4
|11.6
|27
|20
|Vanderbilt
|28.9
|34
|32.8
|31
|23.7
|38
