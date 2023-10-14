SEC foes meet when the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in total offense (466.2 yards per game) and 20th-best in total defense (308.2 yards allowed per game). Texas A&M's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 35.5 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 19.8 points per game, which ranks 34th.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Tennessee Texas A&M 466.2 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.5 (43rd) 308.2 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.8 (14th) 231.2 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (78th) 235 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.7 (34th) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 1,164 pass yards for Tennessee, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 139 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 435 yards on 61 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 53 times for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-leading 276 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 35 targets).

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 230 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 27 passes and hauled in 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 43.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has compiled 979 yards (163.2 yards per game) while completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with two touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 325 yards, or 54.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Amari Daniels has racked up 287 yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has registered 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 431 (71.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times.

Evan Stewart has put up a 403-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 39 targets.

Jake Johnson's 17 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 156 yards (26 ypg) and two touchdowns.

