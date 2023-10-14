Our computer model predicts the South Carolina State Bulldogs will defeat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, October 14 at 1:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. South Carolina State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Carolina State (-11.3) 37.4 South Carolina State 24, Tennessee Tech 13

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles went 7-3-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bulldogs games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Eagles vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina State 22.0 25.0 43.5 8.0 8.0 36.0 Tennessee Tech 8.8 30.2 12.0 13.5 6.7 41.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.