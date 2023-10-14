How to Watch the Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
The Norfolk State Spartans (2-3) visit the Tennessee State Tigers (3-2) at Hale Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Tennessee State ranks 24th-worst in total offense (292.4 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 102nd with 408.2 yards allowed per contest. From an offensive perspective, Norfolk State is putting up 344.4 total yards per game (66th-ranked). It ranks 48th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (336.4 total yards surrendered per game).
We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Hale Stadium
Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics
|Tennessee State
|Norfolk State
|292.4 (109th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|344.4 (82nd)
|408.2 (77th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|336.4 (36th)
|124.8 (82nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|197.8 (19th)
|167.6 (95th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|146.6 (109th)
|2 (80th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (34th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (34th)
Tennessee State Stats Leaders
- Draylen Ellis has racked up 538 yards (107.6 ypg) on 52-of-105 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 52 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Jalen Rouse has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 197 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.
- Jordan Gant has collected 178 yards on 46 attempts, scoring three times.
- Chevalier Brenson's leads his squad with 188 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 14 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Dayron Johnson has caught 16 passes for 157 yards (31.4 yards per game) this year.
- Dashon Davis has a total of 145 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven passes and scoring one touchdown.
Norfolk State Stats Leaders
- Otto Kuhns has 678 passing yards, or 135.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.9% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 35.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.
- The team's top rusher, X'Zavion Evans, has carried the ball 49 times for 278 yards (55.6 per game).
- Kevon King has run for 182 yards across 35 attempts.
- Andre Pegues has totaled 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 212 (42.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.
- Aaron Moore has 12 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 172 yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jayden Homuth has racked up 110 reciving yards (22 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
