Heading into Week 7 of the college football season, let's go over our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Southland compares to the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Nicholls State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

2-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 38-7 vs Houston Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Nicholls State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Northwestern State

Northwestern State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

4-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 33-26 vs SE Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Incarnate Word jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 27-13 vs Northwestern State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lamar jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

0-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 33-26 vs Incarnate Word

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SE Louisiana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Lamar

Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Houston Christian

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

2-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 38-7 vs Nicholls State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Houston Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. McNeese

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

0-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find McNeese jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-5 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 27-13 vs Lamar

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northwestern State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Nicholls State

@ Nicholls State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-4 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 41-10 vs McNeese

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas A&M-Commerce jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word

@ Incarnate Word Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.