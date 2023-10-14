Here's a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (1-1), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (1-0) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Questionable Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the NHL.

Nashville allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the league.

Boston gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had a league-best goal differential of +127.

Predators vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-190) Predators (+155) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.