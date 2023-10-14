East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our computer model predicts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers will take down the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|East Tennessee State (-2.4)
|45.7
|East Tennessee State 24, Wofford 22
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)
- The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.
- The Terriers have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buccaneers vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|East Tennessee State
|16.4
|35.6
|24.0
|12.0
|11.3
|51.3
|Wofford
|11.7
|27.0
|14.3
|25.7
|9.0
|28.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.